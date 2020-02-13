NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Crooked cop arrested in Athens

TAGS: Crime

Police in the northern Athens suburb of Agia Paraskevi arrested a 29-year-old colleague after he allegedly carried out two armed robberies, one at a gas station in the western suburb of Peristeri and the other at a kiosk in Galatsi, near central Athens, making off with 690 euros.

Investigators suspect the unnamed officer of having carried out at least nine holdups – at eight gas stations and one kiosk – since last December in different parts of Athens, including Agia Paraskevi, Halandri, Ilioupoli and Galatsi, with a total haul of around 4,400 euros.

The officer, who joined the police force in 2011, has been placed on suspension pending an internal investigation into his alleged crimes.

 

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 