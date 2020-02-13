Crooked cop arrested in Athens

Police in the northern Athens suburb of Agia Paraskevi arrested a 29-year-old colleague after he allegedly carried out two armed robberies, one at a gas station in the western suburb of Peristeri and the other at a kiosk in Galatsi, near central Athens, making off with 690 euros.



Investigators suspect the unnamed officer of having carried out at least nine holdups – at eight gas stations and one kiosk – since last December in different parts of Athens, including Agia Paraskevi, Halandri, Ilioupoli and Galatsi, with a total haul of around 4,400 euros.



The officer, who joined the police force in 2011, has been placed on suspension pending an internal investigation into his alleged crimes.