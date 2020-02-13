InvestGR Forum gets  backing from SEV

The Federation of Hellenic Enterprises (SEV) is lending its support to the 3rd InvestGR Forum, titled “Greece is Back,” which will take place on June 24 at the Athens Hilton.



During the forum, the joint paper “Investments in Greece: Trends and Prospects” will be presented by SEV and George Pagoulatos, professor of European politics and economy at the Athens University of Economics and Business.



SEV Director General Alexandros Hatzopoulos stated that “the burning topic today, in order to build a sustainable economy, is how to increase productive investment, which demands a predictable and investment-friendly environment. The InvestGR Forum is an important initiative in this direction.”



Andreas Yannopoulos, the founder of the InvestGR Forum, commented, “SEV’s involvement in the InvestGR Forum is of great importance and carries a strong symbolism, because of the deep knowledge and study of the subject by its experts and, of course, because of the direct institutional and practical experience of its members in the implementation of investments, both foreign and domestic.”