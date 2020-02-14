Greece calls for digital platform in EU fight against coronavirus

European Union health ministers met in Brussels on Thursday for an emergency summit to discuss a coordinated response to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Greece’s Vassilis Kikilias recommended a digital platform that would allow member-states’ crisis management authorities to exchange information related to the health scare in real time. Officials from the EU’s 27 nations agreed on measures to avoid shortages of medicine or protective equipment, among other initiatives. ‘We will remain vigilant and if the situation changes we will step up our work,’ European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said. [InTime News]