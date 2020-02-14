Son of school teacher among student's attackers, says minister

Education Minister Niki Kerameus said on Friday that one of the students involved in an attack against a teen in a school in Athens’ Vyronas neighbourhood on Thursday was the son of one of the school teachers.

Speaking to ANT1 TV on Friday, the minister said the student in question was suspended for two days, while some of the other suspected attackers will change school.

The 17-year-old victim told police on Thursday he had been beaten by fellow students after he tried to defend his sister against bullies. The attack left him with head injuries for which he was treated in hospital.

After his report to the authorities, officers opened a file against the six attackers who could face charges of causing dangerous bodily harm.

All suspects, identified as four Albanians and two Greeks, were led to the prosecutor who later ordered their release pending trial.