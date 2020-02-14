NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

PM: Creating ‘well-paid jobs’ is a government priority

TAGS: Politics, Employment

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday reiterated his pledge to focus on creating well-paid jobs to lower unemployment instead of relying on government handouts.

“Creating many well-paid jobs is a government priority,” he told lawmakers, opening the debate in Parliament on labor issues.

"We believe in creating new wealth that everyone will have a share in. Temporary benefits are not the solution to the problems of social inequality."

He also argued that a strong country relies on strong private businesses, but also that satisfied employees are a prerequisite for creating prosperous businesses.

