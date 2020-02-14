Man in western Greece handed suspended sentence for animal abuse

A man on Friday received a 15-month suspended jail sentence and a 5,000-euro fine by a misdemeanours court in the town of Igoumenitsa, western Greece, for abusing a dog.

The accused was also told to pay for the cost of the trial. The court did not recognize any mitigating circumstances to the man who beat up his dog when it was a puppy for grabbing a chicken.

The dog, called Smokey, has since found a new home.

An animal charity in the regional unit of Thesrpotia that sued the accused, said on its Facebook page that the ruling is a “vindication” for the abused dog and volunteers who fight for animal rights.