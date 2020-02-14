Varoufakis submits recordings of Eurogroup talks

The head of Mera25 party and former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis on Friday submitted to Parliament an envelope allegedly containing his secret audio recordings from the Eurogroup meetings while he was negotiating for Greece’s SYRIZA-led government in the first half of 2015.



Varoufakis said he expected House speaker Kostas Tasoulas to forward the content to Greek lawmakers.



Tasoulas, however, said he had no intention of sharing the recordings.



“Parliament will not shoulder [Varoufakis’] responsibilities,” he said.



The exchange took place during a debate on labor issues.



Tasoulas’ reaction was welcomed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.



Eurogroup rules do not explicitly prohibit participants from recording talks as long as the contents are kept confidential.