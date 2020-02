Food Truck celebrates its five-year anniversary along with head chef Giorgos Glinos’ 46th birthday at Str.Eaters restaurant in Karitsi Square. Food by collaborators will be served on an all-you-can-eat basis. Free drinks and food will be offered by Food Truck’s latest project, Food Truck Levant, with flavors inspired by Middle East and Mediterranean cuisine. The celebrations start at 7 p.m.

Str.Eaters, 7 Karitsi Square, tel 210.331.4420