Tim Burgess | Athens | February 16

Tim Burgess, founder and frontman of British indie rock band the Charlatans, is coming to Athens for an open discussion and DJ set at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center’s Lighthouse venue on Sunday, February 16. Burgess has been involved in the music scene since the late 1980s and has enjoyed international success with the Charlatans; all of the band’s 13 studio albums have made it into the UK Albums Chart’s top 40. He has also worked as a solo artist and collaborated on numerous projects with other musicians, and is the author of three memoirs. Burgess will talk about his life and career and present his own musical creations at the Lighthouse. The event begins at 7.30 p.m. and admission is free. For more information, visit www.snfcc.org.

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000