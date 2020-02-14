Underground Youth Orchestra | Athens | February 15

The Underground Youth Orchestra will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a concert at the Pireos Street annex of the Benaki Museum on Saturday, February 15. The band was originally formed by a group of children who would get together for rehearsals in a basement. To date, they have performed more than 60 concerts all over Greece. The event is titled “Young Soloists, Young Composers” and will feature works by Bach, Mozart, Haydn, Verdi and others. Today the ensemble comprises 45 members ranging in age from 10 to 25. Tickets cost 12 euros (8 euros for students). For bookings, visit www.viva.gr.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos, tel 210.345.3111