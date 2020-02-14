Carnival at the Zoo | Athens | February 15

Local act Apurimac, comprising Stavros Papastavrou, Martha Moreleon and Makis Papagavriil, will be at the Zoo bar and cafe in the northern suburb of Halandri on Saturday, February 15 for a festive concert in celebration of the coming Carnival season. The band will play upbeat sounds and rhythms from Latin America and traditional Greek Carnival songs, along with some of their own compositions. They will be accompanied on stage by pianist Thomas Kontogeorgis and percussionist Socrates Ganiaris. The concert begins at 10.30 p.m. Admission costs 10 euros. For bookings, visit www.viva.gr or call the venue at 210.674.5375 or 690.895.3101.

The Zoo Athens, 45 Zoodochou Pigis, Halandri