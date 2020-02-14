Undersea quake rattles Karpathos island
An undersea earthquake rattled Greece’s southern Aegean island of Karpathos on Friday, but there were no initial reports of damage or injuries.
The National Observatory's Geodynamic Institute gave a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 for the quake.
The quake occurred at 6.02 p.m. at a depth of 12.6 kilometers. The epicenter was located 39 kilometers northwest of Karpathos.