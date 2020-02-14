NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Undersea quake rattles Karpathos island

TAGS: Earthquake

An undersea earthquake rattled Greece’s southern Aegean island of Karpathos on Friday, but there were no initial reports of damage or injuries.

The National Observatory's Geodynamic Institute gave a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 for the quake.

The quake occurred at 6.02 p.m. at a depth of 12.6 kilometers. The epicenter was located 39 kilometers northwest of Karpathos.

