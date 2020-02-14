First Posidonia Squash Tournament coming in May

The increasingly popular Posidonia Games’ sporting calendar will this year feature the 1st Posidonia Squash Tournament, bringing the number of sports events the thousands of participants can chose from to five.



It will be held on Saturday, May 30 at the brand-new state-of-the-art Wave Squash Sports Club, situated in the port of Piraeus.



Overlooking the port entrance and passing ferries, five new squash courts will welcome the international shipping community for an afternoon of intense squash games, fun, excitement, competition and networking in the runup to the Posidonia exhibition on June 1-5.



The Posidonia Cup sailing regatta, shipsoccer tournament, running event and golf tournament will also be taking place, once again bringing the shipping community together the weekend before the busy Posidonia week.