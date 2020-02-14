Police detain 130 suspects in downtown Athens

A total of 130 people were detained in downtown Athens Friday afternoon as part of a police operation to find the culprits behind a shooting on Thursday in downtown Athens that left an 23-year-old Afghan national dead.



Another 25-year-old Afghan suffered serious knife wounds. Most of those who were detained were later released while five were arrested for not having residence documents; procedures will be set in motion for the deportation of the latter. Another 15 were charged with illegal trading.



Police believe the incident on Menandrou Street is linked to a turf war between competing criminal gangs.



Eyewitnesses said they saw about 30 people armed with guns and knives attacking a group of men selling contraband cigarettes on the corner of Menandrou and Sapfous streets.



They also said the men demanded money from the Afghans to allow them to sell their wares on that street corner.



Sources told Kathimerini the attackers were Pakistani nationals, while Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said in a television interview on Thursday night that the two victims had criminal records.



