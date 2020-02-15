NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Pensions for ethnic Greeks

TAGS: Society, Economy

The Labor Ministry will soon table an amendment to a bill that would have disqualified people who have not resided in Greece for 40 years from receiving a state pension, government sources said Friday.

The bill would have affected ethnic Greeks from Albania who pay social security contributions in Greece. Ethnic Greeks held a protest rally in central Athens on Thursday.

The amendment follows a complaint on Facebook by the lead singer of popular pop group Melisses, Christos Mastoras, who was born in a small ethnic Greek village in Albania.

Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis reportedly called Mastoras to inform him of the changes.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 