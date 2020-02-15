Parliament is not a forum that should be in any way associated with the products of criminal activities. It is not a reality show stage either.

The illicit recording of discussions that took place behind closed doors with the country’s European partners by a politician who represented the Greek state in an official capacity casts a stigma on the country as a whole. And this is something that Parliament cannot be seen to condone in any way.

The speaker’s decision not to accept the recording of the conversations was absolutely correct from an institutional and a political point of view.