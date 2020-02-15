Police sweep in city center after deadly street shooting

A total of 130 foreign nationals were detained in downtown Athens on Friday afternoon as part of a police sweep sparked by a shooting Thursday in the city center that left a 23-year-old Afghan national dead. Another 25-year-old Afghan suffered serious knife wounds. Witnesses said around 30 people armed with guns and knives attacked a group of men selling contraband cigarettes on the corner of Menandrou and Sapfous streets. Police believe the incident is linked to a turf war between competing criminal gangs. Most of those who were detained were later released while five were arrested for not having residence documents. Another 15 were charged with illegal trading.