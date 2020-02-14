ATHEX: Stocks stay on the path of growth

Buyers and sellers were neck and neck over the course of the last trading session of the week, but eventually the benchmark ended with minor gains, marking its fourth rising session in a row, on increased turnover boosted by prearranged packages.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 922.30 points, adding 0.22 percent to Thursday’s 920.24 points. On a weekly basis it improved 1.27 percent, offsetting all losses recorded since the start of the year.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.20 percent to 2,320.78 points, but the mid-cap index contracted 0.13 percent.

The banks index grabbed 0.56 percent, as Eurobank earned 1.89 percent and National rose 1.04 percent, while Alpha lost 0.55 percent and Piraeus slipped 0.13 percent. ADMIE Holdings improved 3.26 percent.

In total 58 stocks reported gains, 41 sustained losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 110.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s 65.6 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.49 percent to close at 67.47 points.