Kerameus pledges support for Istanbul's Orthodox schools

Education Minister Niki Kerameus paid a visit to the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios on Friday and also visited the Greek Orthodox Lyceum in the Phanar (known in Greek as the Great School of the Nation), the Zappeion School, as well as the Zografeion Lyceum.

Kerameus told Vartholomaios she visited the schools in order to express the support of her ministry.

“I have written down the issues that teachers said need improvement,” she said, adding, “We will do everything in our power as a ministry of education to support these schools and we look forward to the excellent cooperation between the ministry and the Ecumenical Patriarchate.”

For his part, Vartholomaios referred to the importance through the ages that the Patriarchate has attached to the education of the Greek nation.