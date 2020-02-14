Tax bonus planned for card payments

The Finance Ministry is preparing incentives to boost the use of credit and debit cards in certain professional categories, according to a Skai TV report on Friday, as the tax penalties have not brought the desired results.

The incentives under consideration concern a tax deduction of 5 to 10 percent for online payments, or the introduction of a points system that will bring money back to consumers at the end of each financial year.

The taxpayer bonus will concern any payments they make via credit or debit card to the following professional and business categories that are among the worst offenders in terms of tax evasion: Hairdressers and barbers, medical doctors, physiotherapists, car repair shops, plumbers, electricians, various technicians, bars, restaurants, gyms etc.

Notably, South Korea has introduced this measure two decades ago.

The ministry is also considering additional measures to combat tax evasion and illegal trade. It will also change the so-called tax lottery that grants 1,000 euros to each of the lucky 1,000 taxpayers drawn at the end of each month; the new lottery will have fewer taxpayers drawn who will earn more cash.