None of the major issues dogging Greece are likely to be resolved by the end of the conservative administration’s four-year term.

Neither the disputes between Athens and Ankara nor the migration crisis can be solved by sheer determination on behalf of the ruling New Democracy party.

Regrettably, this unavoidable fact is not reflected in the current political mood and there’s no expectation of a cozy consensus between the country’s rival political forces.

All sides should avoid stirring social reactions out of demagogic expediency. There is simply too much at stake to start playing with fire.