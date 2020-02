Municipal officials and residents on the island of Lesvos dumped thousands of life jackets and rubber boats – discarded by refugees and migrants who made the crossing from Turkey – as an act of protest on the plot of land where the government plans to build a new closed migrant center, on Saturday. “They can use them to decorate the new center,” West Lesvos Mayor Taxiarchis Verros said, urging residents to join the protest. [ANA-MPA]