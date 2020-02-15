NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Public transport to grind to a halt Tuesday

There will be no tram, metro, ISAP railway, trolley or bus service Tuesday due to the participation of workers in a 24-hour strike in protest at the government’s social security bill.

In a statement on Saturday, the Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY) denounced the new legislation, saying the government has not kept its promise to increase pensions.

“The promised pension hikes are ultimately crumbs when compared to the income losses incurred over the last decade,” STASY said.

For its part, the workers' union representing trolley bus workers (ILPAP) said the bill “privatizes social security and pushes thousands of workers to private insurers.”

