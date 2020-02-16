MONDAY

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras attends the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels.

The US Embassy in Athens and its Consular Section, the US Consulate General in Thessaloniki, and all US government offices in Greece will be closed in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Marking the 25th anniversary of Austria, Finland and Sweden’s accession to the European Union, the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) holds a conference on “Austria, Finland and Sweden: 25 years of membership and our joint European Future,” from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Office of the European Parliament in Athens, 2 Xenofontos. (Info: www.eliamep.gr)

The Department of Politics at Birkbeck College of the University of London and the Institute of International Relations of Panteio University in Athens hold a presentation of a book by professors Anargyros Passas and Dionysios Dimitrakopoulos on “The Depoliticization of Greece’s Public Revenue Administration.” At 6 p.m., at the City of Athens Cultural Center, 50 Academias. (Info: 210.331.2325)

The 100% Hotel Workshop Tour makes a stop at Thessaloniki's The Met hotel from 11 a.m. (Info: www.hotelshow.gr)

TUESDAY

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) hosts a public debate on “Is The Hague to Our Benefit?” with the participation of three former foreign ministers of Greece. At 7 p.m. at the Aris Garoufalis hall of the Athens Auditorium, 17-19 Vassileos Georgiou B, Athens. (Info: www.eliamep.gr)

The 4th HotelTech conference, titled “Check In at the Digital Era Hotel,” takes place at the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens. (Info: www.hoteltech.gr)

SELPE Vice-President and Economics Professor Antonis Zairis presents his book “The Frozen Future,” at 8.30 p.m. at the Theoharakis Foundation, 9 Vassilissis Sofias, Athens

WEDNESDAY

OTE telecom will present its 2019 financial results.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its December data on the Greek merchant fleet and on industrial turnover.

The Supply Chain Institute seminar titled “Logistics Solutions VIII: Growth model on a logistics course,” will be held at the Grand Palace Hotel, 305 Monastiriou, Thessaloniki. (Info: 210.618.0104)

Listed firm Naftemporiki holds its annual general meeting of shareholders.

THURSDAY

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will be in Brussels, where he will hold talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The 11th Annual Capital Link Greek Shipping Forum will take place from 9 a.m. at the Hilton Athens Hotel, 46 Vassilissis Sofias, in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. (Info: www.capitallink.com)

Athens-listed enterprises OTE telecom, Folli Follie and Hellenic Petroleum hold extraordinary general meetings.

FRIDAY

The 33rd Athens International Jewelry Show opens at the Metropolitan Expo center, located beside the Athens airport, and will run through February 24. (Info: athens-jewellery.helexpo.gr)

A two-day seminar titled “Rebrand Your Sales Brand” opens at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 50 Michalakopoulou, Athens. To Saturday. (Info: proseminars.eu)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its October-December 2019 figures on turnover in the motor trade and in the wholesale trade, and the January readings of its material costs index on the construction of new residential buildings.

A seminar on “My Digital Accounting & Tax Application” is being held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 50 Michalakopoulou, Athens. (Info: proseminars.eu)

The Herbal Expo 2020 exhibition opens at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center and runs through Sunday. (Info: www.helexpo.gr/herbalexpo)

SATURDAY

The Detrop Boutique and Artozyma exhibitions open at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center and run through February 24. (Info: www.helexpo.gr)