The Finance Ministry is attempting to drastically slash the time it takes for the state to pay off its debts to suppliers and to offset debts to taxpayers or suppliers with any dues to all general government entities, in order to stop the creation of new overdue arrears to and by the state.

This will be accomplished through an online platform that has been created for that purpose.

The linking of the integrated information technology system of fiscal policy with the Taxisnet platform has already started operating so that the offsetting process to be conducted electronically.

With regard to cases where there are indications that the information supplied needs to checked, the agencies of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue will examine the offsetting conditions for requirements from the state against any debts of suppliers or taxpayers, and the clearance requirements.

Furthermore, in order to clear the books of state agencies, any debts below 1,500 euros will be prioritized and processed immediately.

The aim of the government is to bring state debts, which currently stand at 2 billion euros, down to zero by the end of this year but also to prevent the creation of any new arrears.