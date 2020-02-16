Olympiakos and PAOK will fight it out next weekend for the top spot of the regular season in the Super League when they meet in Thessaloniki, with the Reds holding on to their two-point lead on Saturday.

Panionios posed no problems to Olympiakos, five days before the Reds’ first game with Arsenal, with the Piraeus team winning 4-0 at home putting three past the league’s bottom team in the first 10 minutes via Ahmed Hassan, Youssef El-Arabi and Costas Fortounis. El-Arabi added his second a little later to take his tally to 17 goals this season, by far the top scorer of the Super League.

Also on Saturday champion PAOK defeated Larissa 2-1 away, goals coming from Dimitris Limnios and Douglas Augusto – a screamer from 40 yards out – while Theocharis Iliadis reduced the arrears for Larissa.

Olympiakos is on 60 points, PAOK has 58 and AEK, in third, has reached 47 after beating host Aris 1-0 on Sunday courtesy of an early goal by Christos Albanis.

Panathinaikos will finish fourth in the regular season, compared with its eighth place in the previous campaign. On Sunday it defeated struggling Panetolikos 3-1 having 18-year-old Giorgos Vayiannidis open the score before Ghayas Zahid and Federico Macheda ensured all three points for the Greens. Abiola Dauda pulled on back for Panetolikos in injury time. Vayiannidis has therefore become the youngest Panathinaikos player to score on his debut.

In other Sunday games, Lamia drew 0-0 at Xanthi and Asteras Tripolis won 1-0 at Volos.

On Monday OFI hosts Atromitos.