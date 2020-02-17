UNWTO chief Pololikashvili in Athens on Monday

The general secretary of the World Tourism Organisation Zurab Pololikashvili will pay an official visit to Greece on Monday.

Pololikashvili will hold a series of meetings with the leadership of the Tourism Ministry and with representatives of the tourism sector.

On Monday, he will meet with Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis, Deputy Tourism Minister Manos Konsolas, the general secretary of the ministry Konstantinos Loulis and with the president of the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) Angela Gerekou. Statements to the press will follow.

At 11:30 the chief of UNWTO will meet with representatives of the tourism sector at the Electra Metropolis Hotel.



On Tuesday, he will visit the archaeological sites in Corinth and will meet with the local authorities.



The Director for Europe of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Allessandra Priante and the head for European Regional Programs Beatriz Cano Buchholz will accompany Pololikashvili in his visit to Athens.

[ANA-MPA]