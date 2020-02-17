NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Autopsy ordered to determine toddler's cause of death in central Macedonia

A hospital in the regional unit of Imathia, western Macedonia, announced on Monday that it would perform an autopsy on a two-year-old girl to determine the cause of death.

The girl was brought to the hospital with “no signs of life,” the General Hospital of Imathia said in a press release. It was immediately intubated and doctors performed CPR for 30 minutes, without any results, it added.

The announcement said the girl had no history of recent infection.

