Autopsy ordered to determine toddler's cause of death in central Macedonia
Online
A hospital in the regional unit of Imathia, western Macedonia, announced on Monday that it would perform an autopsy on a two-year-old girl to determine the cause of death.
The girl was brought to the hospital with “no signs of life,” the General Hospital of Imathia said in a press release. It was immediately intubated and doctors performed CPR for 30 minutes, without any results, it added.
The announcement said the girl had no history of recent infection.