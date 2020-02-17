Ten arrested in new police sweep in downtown Athens

Ten people were arrested on Sunday in a fresh police operation near Omonoia square in central Athens where a 23-year-old Afghan national was killed and one seriously injured last week in what authorities believe is a clash between rival criminal gangs.

According to the police, four of those arrests relate to illicit trade, four to violations of migration laws and two are drug-related.

A total of 96 people were initially detained in the operation, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The sweeps are part of an ongoing manhunt to arrest the suspects involved in the shooting of a 23-year-old and the injuring of his countryman on Menandrou Street