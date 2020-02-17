Coroner says dead Syrian infant was sexually abused

An 11-month-old infant from Syria that was proclaimed dead at Pedon childrens’ hospital in Athens on Sunday had been sexually abused, the coroner who performed the autopsy told media on Monday.

Speaking on the results of the autopsy, Sotiris Bouzianis said the actual cause of death of the baby girl was still unknown but a histologic examination was expected to shed light on the issue.

He also said the infant had been diagnozed with microcephaly.

The infant was brought to the hospital by her father on Sunday morning with no signs of pulse or breath, according to the hospital’s press release. Doctors’ efforts to revive the baby were unsuccessful.

Police said the 11-month-old was living with her parents, two Syrian nationals, in a rented apartment in the Zografou area in central Athens, paid for by a program supporting refugees.

A second couple of Syrian nationals had also been living with the family the past few days.

Following the results of the autopsy, the two Syrian men were detained and led before an investigative magistrate. They also submitted DNA samples.

A doctor is expected to examine the couple’s other two children, boy and a girl.

Police said officers raided the couple’s apartment in Zografou.