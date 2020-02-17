Trains, suburban railway to operate normally on Tuesday

Trains and the suburban railway will not participate in a 24-hour strike of employees in public transport on Tuesday, called in protest at the government’s social security bill.

The planned full-day strike in the tram, metro, ISAP railway, trolley or bus service is expected to cause major traffic in Athens.

In a statement on Saturday, the Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY) denounced the new legislation, saying the government has not kept its promise to increase pensions.