Jeff Wall | Athens | To April 30

TAGS: Photography, Exhibition

The George Economou Collection in Maroussi, northern Athens, presents a solo exhibition by Canadian photographer Jeff Wall’s featuring a selection of his works from between the late 1980s and the 2010s. Wall depicts different social and historical contexts with a critical eye and has renewed and modernized the way documentary photography is produced and processed. The exhibition, curated by Philipp Kaiser and Skarlet Smatana, is organized into three sections to reflect the artist’s involvement with different historical genres. The exhibition is open to the public Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.thegeorgeeconomoucollection.com.

George Economou Collection, 180 Kifissias, Maroussi, tel 210.809/0563

