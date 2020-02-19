Virginia Filippousi | Athens | To April 27

Artist Virginia Filippousi presents a show of paintings at the Angelos & Leto Katakouzenos Foundation inspired by what used to be the home of the neuropsychiatrist and writer who were true literature and art aficionados and members of the so-called Thirties Generation of Greek artists and intellectuals. The exhibition is titled “The Green Room,” after the private chambers in their Athenian apartment, and aims at presenting an intimate portrait of the couple who deeply influenced Hellenic identity in the 20th century. Admission is free. The foundation is open to the public every Monday until April 6 from 4.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m., and for one last time on April 27.



Angelos & Leto Katakouzenos Foundation, 4 Vassilissis Amalias, tel 210.322.2144