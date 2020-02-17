Coronavirus impact on eurozone economy to be temporary, Centeno says
The head of the Eurogroup Mario Centeno said on Monday he expected the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the eurozone economy to be temporary.
“We expect it to be a temporary effect,” Centeno told reporters in Brussels, adding that the EU should carefully assess developments also for the long-term. [Reuters]