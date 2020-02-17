Job vacancies at Pierce – The American College of Greece

In the context of its educational growth, Piece – The American College of Greece, is hiring teaching professionals from all disciplines for its IB Diploma Program, for the academic year 2020-21. Candidates should be highly qualified and able to meet the Program’s educational and pedagogic requirements.

Job requirements



Master’s degree; excellent knowledge of the English language; familiarization with new technologies; 7-10 years minimum teaching experience. Native knowledge and use of English are desired qualifications.



Candidates may submit their applications until May 3, 2020, at the Pierce website.



All applications are confidential and will be answered.

