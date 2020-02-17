Turkish jets conduct over 30 airspace violations

As a delegation of Turkish military officials arrived in Athens to resume confidence-building measures, Turkish fighter jets on Monday conducted a total of 34 violations of Greece’s airspace.



Four pairs of Turkish F-16 and a CN-235 maritime patrol aircraft entered the Athens Flight Information region (FIR) without having previously submitted a flight plan.



Greek military recorded a total of 34 airspace violations in various parts of the Aegean, leading into four mock dogfights.



In all cases, the Turkish aircraft were intercepted by Greek jets in line with international rules of engagement. Six of the Turkish aircraft carried munition.