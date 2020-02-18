Crime sweeps carried out in Omonia and Exarchia

Police handout photo

A total of 18 people have been arrested by police in central Athens in two separate crackdowns on crime in as many days in the areas of Omonia Square and Exarchia, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) announced on Monday.

Officers arrested 10 people in and around Omonia Square on Monday as part of ongoing sweeps following the shooting death of a 23-year-old Afghan man last week during a violent clash between suspected rival gangs.

Four of the suspects are accused of selling contraband products, two were arrested for drug violations and four for violating immigration laws.

Their arrests came after another 130 people were taken into custody last Friday during a search for the individuals who started the brawl that resulted in the Afghan man’s death.

In Exarchia on Sunday, officers arrested eight suspects on drug-related charges and seized several grams of heroin and crystal meth.