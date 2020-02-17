ATHEX: Bourse index slips in thin trade

After a particularly quiet session on the Greek bourse, with the lowest turnover of the last four-and-a-half months, the benchmark at Athinon Avenue ended its four-day rising streak on Monday with a slight decline, mainly due to the bank losses.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 919.77 points, shedding 0.27 percent from Friday’s 922.30 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.31 percent to 2,313.70 points, while the small-cap index expanded 0.53 percent.

The banks index was down 1 percent, as Alpha fell 1.54 percent, National lost 1.51 percent, Piraeus gave up 0.52 percent and Eurobank slipped 0.12 percent.

Fourlis Holdings slumped 2.22 percent, Sarantis conceded 1.11 percent and Piraeus Port Authority eased 0.92 percent, as Hellenic Petroleum improved 1.67 percent and Terna Energy grew 0.92 percent.

In total 40 stocks registered gains, 60 suffered losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to just 30.4 million euros, a fraction of last Friday’s 110.7 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.95 percent to close at 66.83 points.