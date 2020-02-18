Athens transportation, public services on 24-hour strike on Tuesday

Athens buses, trolleys as well as the metro and tram services will come to a halt on Tuesday due to the 24-hour strike called by Greece's umbrella civil servants' union ADEDY against the government's social insurance bill.

The Athens suburban railway (Proastiakos) and intercity trains, however, are not affected by the strike as TrainOSE, which manages them, is not joining the mobilization.

ADEDY is also staging a protest rally at Klafthmonos Square in the city center at 11.00 a.m., while the Athens Labor Center and the Communist-affiliated trade union PAME will stage separate rallies in central Athens at 10.30 a.m.

Public hospitals will operate on skeleton staff, as the union of hospitals workers (POEDIN) is also partaking in the strike.

Most ferries at the ports of Piraeus, Lavrio and Rafina will remain docked, as five seamen's unions are joining the labor action, led by the Panhellenic Union of Merchant Navy Seamen (PENEN).

Passengers who were intending to travel by ferry are advized to contact port authorities and tourist agencies for details.

[ANA-MPA]