US renews tariff exemptions for Greek olive oil, cheese, wine

The US Department of Commerce renewed Greece's exemption from US tariffs on the EU for specific food products, including Greek oil and olive-related products, cheese, wines, plum juice, the Greek Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Greece has repeatedly emphasized that its agri-food sector has been disproportionately affected, and that measures are needed to mitigate the negative impact and to formulate a positive trade agenda with the US in order to tone down the political confrontation on trade," it added.

The government is also trying to clear the tariffs on peaches, which have been burdened with an excessive import duty by the US Department of Commerce decision last October.