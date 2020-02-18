Ministry launches simplified birth registration process

The pilot implementation of the new simplified birth registration process was launched on Monday in 15 maternity and general hospitals (3 in Athens, 12 nationwide) and is to be universally implemented by the end of February, the ministry of digital governance said on Monday.



Once a lengthy process involving four different public services, the process will now be completed by new parents at the maternity ward, requiring only basic identification documents.

The change means the relevant state and municipal registries will be updated by the maternity ward electronically, while the newborn will immediately receive a social security number (AMKA).



Procedures for reimbursement of the birth allowance will also be automatically initiated, if the criteria are met.

"We are testing the new, simplified birth registration system and we look forward to optimizing and expanding it in the coming days," Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said, adding that the ministry chose to start with this process because it was "one of the most daunting."