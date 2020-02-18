BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Volkswagen said to have until mid-year to decide on Turkey plant

Volkswagen is again postponing its decision on whether to build a car plant in Turkey, a source told Reuters on Tuesday, after the company halted the process in the wake of international criticism of the country’s military operations in Syria.

“We still have time and can certainly do that [decision] by mid-year,” the person familiar with the discussions said.

Volkswagen said in December it would likely decide on the investment in February. [Reuters]

