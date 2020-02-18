Port authority crews reportedly harassed by Turkish coast guard off Kastelorizo
Online
The Turkish coast guard reportedly harassed vessels of the Greek port Authority and military as they prepared on Tuesday to collect migrants and refugees on board a dinghy near the islet of Strongyli off the coast of the southeastern Aegean island of Kastelorizo.
According to reports, the migrants and refugees were collected and transferred to Kastelorizo despite the incident which occurred as Greek and Turkish delegations discussed confidence building measures in Athens