The European Union has hardened its stance ahead of negotiations on a new deal with Britain, which left the bloc at the end of last month, demanding fair competition guarantees that would “stand the test of time”, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The draft of the negotiating mandate to be approved by the European Union’s 27 member states doubled down from an earlier version on demands that Britain adopt a level-playing field with the bloc on areas from state aid to labour and social standards.

In a jibe at Britain where the Parthenon Marbles, or “Elgin Marbles” as they are known in the UK, are on display at London’s British Museum, the draft document was also updated to say: “The Parties should ... address issues relating to the return or restitution of unlawfully removed cultural objects to their countries of origin.”

An EU diplomat said the line on cultural artefacts was proposed by Greece, with support from Italy.

[Reuters]