US views Greece as ‘steadfast and reliable’ ally, Pyatt tells Diktio event

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt has hailed Greece as a “steadfast and reliable partner” in American efforts to promote stability and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean, while stressing the strengthening of military cooperation between the two NATO allies.



“Washington views Greece as a steadfast and reliable partner in our efforts to help transform the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider region into a zone of cooperation and shared prosperity, beginning with constructive engagement between Greece and its neighbors on regional security and energy issues,” Pyatt said during a discussion organized by Greek think tank Diktio - Network for reform in Greece and Europe, about peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.



The event was also attended by Kyriakos Loukakis, of the Greek Foreign Ministry, Israeli Ambassador Yossi Amrani and Turkish Ambassador Burak Ozugergin.



Pyatt also welcomed news that Greece and Turkey resumed talks on military confidence building measures, saying that “they can help to improve communications and reduce tensions in the Aegean and throughout the region.”



“Greece and the United States agree on the importance of continuing to work together with Turkey as a NATO Ally. I commend Greece’s leadership for its calm and mature approach in looking for the best way forward,” he said.



As great power competition returns to the #EastMed, #Greece has proven itself as a steadfast partner and regional leader in our joint efforts to help transform the region into a zone of cooperation and shared prosperity. My remarks at @todiktio panel: https://t.co/x371pF3rUW — Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbPyatt) February 18, 2020