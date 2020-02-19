Greek FM Dendias holds talks in Beirut

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was expected in Lebanon on Wednesday for talks with the country’s political leaders in Beirut.



He will first be received by President Michel Aoun, before meeting with the President of the Lebanese parliament Nabih Berri.



Dendias will then meet with his Lebanese counterpart Nassif Hitti to discuss developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya.



Later Wednesday, the Greek minister will be received by the Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab. [ANA-MPA]