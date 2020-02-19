NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Two arrested for vandalizing church in Thessaloniki

TAGS: Crime

Police say two suspects have been arrested for vandalizing the Metropolitan Church in the center of Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

The incident took place at 3.30 a.m. Wednesday when a group of self-styled anarchists splashed paint and scattered fliers in the churchyard.

A motive was not immediately known.

