Two arrested for vandalizing church in Thessaloniki
Police say two suspects have been arrested for vandalizing the Metropolitan Church in the center of Thessaloniki in northern Greece.
The incident took place at 3.30 a.m. Wednesday when a group of self-styled anarchists splashed paint and scattered fliers in the churchyard.
A motive was not immediately known.