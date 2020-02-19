Joint military exercises evidence of US commitment to Greece alliance, says Pyatt

The conduct of joint military exercises with the Greek armed forces “demonstrates the American commitment to our alliance with Greece,” US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt said Wednesday during a visit to the Stefanovikio base in central Greece, adding that it provides substantial proof of what Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in his recent letter to the Greek government “that the United States is committed to Greece’s security, prosperity and democracy.”



In October, Athens and Washington signed a revised Greek-US defense agreement which allows the Americans to expand the use of bases across the country. The updated Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) was ratified in Parliament late January.



“Stefanovikio, which is specifically designated in this enhanced MDCA, is now formally a place where the United States can expand the scope of what we do, and I expect next year, we will see an even more robust and impressive US presence here,” Pyatt said.



“The United States sees Greece as a pillar of stability in the region and further expanding our joint training opportunities advances shared defense and security goals as reflected in the enhanced MDCA,” he said.

