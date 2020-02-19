Greek government to proceed with closed migrant centers, says Koumoutsakos

The Greek government is determined to proceed with a decision to construct closed type hosting facilities for refugees and migrants, Alternate Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos said in an interview with Praktoreio FM on Wednesday adding that plan will be to the benefit of local residents.



Regarding the ministry’s decision to delay for a week the announced expropriation of land for the creation of the new detention camps on five Aegean islands, after facing strong opposition from local communities, Koumoutsakos said that the government had shown good will and would hold further talks with residents and local administration officials.



However, he pointed out that the original decision had not been overturned. [ANA-MPA]