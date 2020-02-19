Mozez Incze & Boldi | Athens | To February 22

The Alma Gallery in the downtown neighborhood of Kolonaki presents “So-Called Reality,” an exhibition comprising works by Romanian painter Mozes Incze and Hungarian sculptor Boldi. The two artists often display their works in joint exhibitions and this is the first time they are appearing together in Greece. Admission is free. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.galleryalma.com.

Alma Contemporary Art Gallery, 24 Ypsilantou, tel 211.400.3160